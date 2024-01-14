               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistani Military Aircraft Carrying Aid For Gaza Lands At Marka Military Airport


1/14/2024 9:45:49 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Pakistani IL-78 military aircraft carrying humanitarian, relief and medical aid landed at Marka Military Airport on Sunday to be dispatched to the Gaza Strip.

The arrival of the aircraft was attended by Royal Jordanian Air Force commander, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal and Pakistani military attaché in Amman, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These aid deliveries are part of Jordan's ongoing commitment to support the people of Gaza as the war continues, Petra said.

The arrival of the Pakistani aircraft underlines the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and underlines the solidarity and support of the Pakistani people for their Palestinian counterparts, according to Petra.

MENAFN14012024000028011005ID1107719990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search