Iran's PGSR comprises 25 percent of nation’s gasoline supply

(MENAFN) Iran's Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) stands out as the largest and most contemporary gas condensate facility globally and in West Asia, contributing significantly to the nation's gasoline supply, accounting for 25 percent, according to a report from Shana. Situated 25 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas, a pivotal port city in the southern province of Hormozgan, PGSR also plays a crucial role in Iran's refining landscape, representing 19 percent of the nation's total refining capacity, as highlighted by PGSR Managing Director Alireza Jafarpour.



The refinery's operational output is diverse, with 37 percent dedicated to gasoline, 13 percent to gas oil, 18 percent to kerosene, and 15 percent to liquid gas. This diversity reflects the refinery's comprehensive approach to addressing the nation's energy needs. What sets PGSR apart is its unique design, being the first of its kind to utilize gas condensate feedstock sourced from the South Pars gas field, a joint venture between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.



Despite its groundbreaking design and purpose, the construction of PGSR faced challenges, commencing in 2006 and experiencing delays due to mismanagement and financial constraints resulting from sanctions imposed by the West on Iran. Overcoming these obstacles, PGSR has emerged as a critical player in Iran's aspiration to become a notable gasoline exporter, leveraging its position as the premier gas condensate processing facility in West Asia.



With a commitment to transforming Iran into a significant player in the global gasoline market, PGSR has significantly bolstered the nation's gasoline production. The refinery now operates at a remarkable capacity of 110 million liters per day, surpassing the country's daily consumption, which stands at 74 million liters. This substantial increase underscores the refinery's pivotal role in enhancing Iran's energy capabilities and contributing to its emergence as a notable gasoline exporter on the world stage.

