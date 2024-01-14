AJMAL MAKAN to participate in Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Sharjah, 14 January 2024: AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading developer of urban and mixed-use developments, announced its participation in Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES 2024, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC). The event is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 20, 2024, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.



During its participation, the company plans to highlight the first and second phases of the AJMAL MAKAN City - Sharjah Waterfront. They comprise Sun Island, an integrated model residential project designed to offer a unique living experience with its smart, eco-friendly villas, and Blue Bay Walk, that features six residential and commercial towers with exquisite beach views within a fully serviced setting.



H.E. Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “We are pleased to announce our participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024, where we will showcase our prominent projects of the AJMAL MAKAN City - Sharjah Waterfront. Our goal in undertaking this project is to effectively raise the bar for luxurious life in Sharjah. The premier islands will be a world-class eco-friendly front for tourists and residents alike, exemplifying our commitment to providing unparalleled residential experiences, where innovative designs and amenities blend to redefine the real estate landscape in Sharjah.”



Mr. Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing, added: “With this flagship event, we have the ideal opportunity to showcase two of our most ambitious projects, namely Blue Bay Walk and Sun Island. These two major real estate projects reflect our mission, which is to drive innovation, as well as contribute to the prosperity and growth of Sharjah’s real estate sector. We are optimistic about how the AJMAL MAKAN City will positively impact the economy, as the islands are expected to become one of Sharjah’s biggest residential, commercial, and recreational real estate projects.”



The Sun Island comprises a total of 321 villas that have been carefully planned to provide residents with the highest levels of comfort and luxury. The distinctive architectural patterns and designs of the villas blend efficiency and beauty in a futuristic manner. With its innovative and smart technologies, such as the AI control systems, all units of the development offer every convenience that makes living there an extraordinary experience. With a combination of elegance and efficiency, the villas meet the highest standards of sustainability, designed as green buildings with minimal energy consumption and carbon emissions.



Blue Bay Walk, on the other hand, consists of 600 apartments that meet the highest levels of quality with charming beach views. The project is based on a well-developed infrastructure that includes major transportation hubs, pedestrian bridges, entertainment and recreation areas, and prime road networks. This enhances the economic value of the project, while also contributing to the significant architecture and urban life of Sharjah.



Blue Bay Walk, situated at the entrance of the AJMAL MAKAN City - Sharjah Waterfront Project, forms the most integrated part of the project along with its other sectors. Its superior services and facilities are designed to ensure that residents have access to all the necessary amenities. The project is strategically located in Al Hamriyah, Sharjah, offering direct access to three main roads, namely Al Ittihad Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

AJMAL MAKAN’s participation in ACRES 2024 is believed to be in line with its steadfast commitment to staying current with industry trends, shaping the future of the sector, and sharing its vision for new, integrated residential community concepts that prioritise sustainability, innovation, and unique designs.





