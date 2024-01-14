EU parliament initiates ‘historic’ support to sanction Hungary

(MENAFN) In a historic move, around 120 members of the European Parliament have signed a petition in Strasbourg calling for the suspension of Hungary's voting powers within the European Union. The petition, spearheaded by Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa, aims to utilize Article 7, a mechanism allowing the European Union to suspend a member state for persistent breaches of fundamental values, including human rights, democracy, equality, and the rule of law. If the petition garners support from one-third of the European Commission and a two-thirds majority in the 705-member Parliament, it could lead to the suspension of Hungary's voting rights in the European Council.



Sarvamaa, a prominent advocate for this initiative, accuses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of holding the European Union "hostage" in the context of aid to Ukraine. Stripping Orban of his voting rights, according to Sarvamaa, is deemed the only way to protect the European Union's values and ensure the functioning of decision-making processes within the bloc. He emphasizes that such action would convey a strong message to all member states that the European Union will not tolerate any compromise on the rule of law or disruptions to the principle of sincere cooperation, with the primary goal of safeguarding the European way of life and democracy.



While the precise language of the resolution against Orban is still under negotiation, Sarvamaa hints that Article 7.2 might be included in some form. This provision, never invoked in the European Union's history, represents a significant step as the bloc grapples with addressing alleged violations of fundamental values by one of its member states.





