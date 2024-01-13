Electric Sheep Acquires Two More Landscaping Businesses Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Electric Sheep , which says it is creating“the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics”, has made two new acquisitions of landscaping businesses – Westar Landscaping and Caliscapes.

This makes four landscaping businesses that Electric Sheep has acquired in recent months.

Electric Sheep is an outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. It acquires traditional outdoor service providers and progressively transforms operations by deploying its proprietary AI software and robots.

Electric Sheep has grown revenues 8x since implementing this model and has a growing pipeline of interested businesses that can enable the company 10x growth in 2024.

Pieter Abbeel, professor in AI and robotics at UC Berkeley, co-founder and chief scientist at Covariant, and long-time scientific advisor to Electric Sheep, says:“The ESR business model of acquiring landscaping businesses and improving their margins by augmenting workers with automation is radically innovative, and a sustainable, rapidly scalable way to build moonshot robotics.

