PRD Lacks The Moral Authority Expel Him Martin Torrijos

Former Panama president and presidential candidate for the Popular Party (PP), Martín Torrijos, ratified his decision not to accept the expulsion process carried out by the Court of Honor and Discipline of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD).

The PRD began a process to expel Torrijos from that group - created by his father, General Omar Torrijos Herrera - after accepting the PP's presidential nomination for the elections on May 5.

During a procedure carried out, on Thursday, Torrijos confirmed his initial statement in which - as already said - he rejects the expulsion process by the political party that is currently in government.

Torrijos questioned the PRD expulsion process and reiterated that its leaders lack morality

Raúl Rodríguez, Torrijos' lawyer, explained that his client was notified yesterday Thursday, through a summons from the Prosecutor's Office of the Honor and Disciplinary Court of the PRD, to present his defense regarding the process against him.

Rodríguez affirmed that Torrijos maintains his position that the current leaders of the PRD do not have the moral authority to initiate a procedure to expel him from the party.

He also explained that his client considered that the current leadership of the PRD keeps that party hostage and does not accept the voices that criticize its actions.




















