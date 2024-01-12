3D Cell Culture Market Size 2024, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Company Profiles With Strategies, Supply Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the 3D Cell Culture Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the 3D Cell Culture Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global 3D cell culture market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a revenue of approximately US$ 1.8 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will surge to an estimated US$ 8.3 billion by 2031, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Cell culture is a pivotal tool in biological research, with two main types: two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). While 2D cell cultures have been traditionally favored for their ease of control, 3D cell culture allows cells to interact and grow in all three dimensions, providing a competitive edge in drug development and discovery.

3D cell cultures offer significant advantages over monolayer cultures, particularly in drug development and discovery, driving the markets growth.The increasing demand for organ transplantation, linked to the prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyles, is expected to further boost the growth of the 3D cell culture market.Challenges such as cost implications and irregular outcomes compared to 2D cultures are anticipated, but upcoming technologies and product developments in 3D cell culture present lucrative growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in the 3D cell culture industry. Lockdowns and reduced manufacturing and usage of 3D cell culture among researchers contributed to setbacks.

North America: Expected to maintain dominance in the global 3D cell culture market, North America boasts several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies utilizing 3D culture technology for regenerative medicine, drug development, and discovery.

Key players shaping the global 3D cell culture market include:



3D Biotek LLC

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Corning Incorporated

InSphero AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Synthecon Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Other prominent key players

The global 3D cell culture market is segmented based on:



Scaffold Free Platforms

Gels

Bioreactors

Microchips

Services

Scaffold Based Platforms



Macro-scale



Micro-scale



Nano-scale Solid Scaffolds



Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery Regenerative Medicine



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Laboratories Academic Institutes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

