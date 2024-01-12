US Navy Aims For A Hypersonic Ship-Killing Edge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Navy is developing a Hypersonic Air Launched Offensive Anti-Surface (HALO) missile to enhance its long-range anti-ship capabilities and transform its carrier warfare strategies.
This month, Raytheon reported completing a technical review and prototype fit-check for the US Navy's HALO missile prototype. Raytheon describes the HALO as a carrier-based high-speed missile enabling the Navy to operate in and control contested battlespaces in A2/AD environments and support their long-range fire strategy.
The HALO missile is a crucial step in fielding the US Navy's first anti-ship hypersonic missile, leveraging Raytheon's expertise in hypersonics to deliver a straightforward and mature system. The prototype was created using digital and model-based engineering techniques to accelerate development, the Raytheon statement said.
Raytheon says a successful fit check on a F/A-18 was conducted in the fall, ensuring compatibility with the Navy's Super Hornet aircraft and existing support equipment. The defense contractor was awarded a phase one HALO contract in March 2023, with work on the program currently being completed in Tucson, Arizona.
The HALO will likely replace the US Navy's long-serving Harpoon anti-ship missile, which first came into service in 1977. While the Harpoon has been upgraded through several generations, the type may have already maxed out its upgrade potential.
In a March 2021 article for The National Interest , Charlie Gao mentions that the US Navy is set to replace the Harpoon with the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) on its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). Gao says the surface-launched Harpoon weighs 700 kilograms, compared to 407 kilograms for the NSM.
MENAFN12012024000159011032ID1107712819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.