Silsila to Cocktail: 7 top Bollywood love-triangles

Explore the captivating world of Bollywood romance with these seven enthralling movies centered around love triangles.
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a complex love triangle set against a background of the Indian Army
Karan Johar directorial, this film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a love triangle that spans over two generations
Silsila intricately explores love, infidelity, societal norms. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, the film weaves a complex narratives
Directed by Karan Johar, this movie delves into the complications of love and infidelity starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee in lead roles
This Shakun Batra directorial explores the themes of infidelity and the challenges of modern day relationships
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in a love triangle that explores the dynamics of love and friendship
This contemporary film revolves around a love triangle involving Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It explores modern relationships
