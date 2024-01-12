               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Silsila To Cocktail: 7 Top Bollywood Love-Triangles


1/12/2024 4:00:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the captivating world of Bollywood romance with these seven enthralling movies centered around love triangles. From classic tales of passion in 'Silsila' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha to modern twists on complicated relationships portrayed in 'Gehraiyaan' delve into the intricate dynamics portrayed on the silver screen

Silsila to Cocktail: 7 top Bollywood love-triangles

Dive into the enchanting realm of Bollywood love triangles! Discover seven films that navigate the complexities of romance, friendship, and heartbreak

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a complex love triangle set against a background of the Indian Army

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar directorial, this film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a love triangle that spans over two generations

Silsila (1981)

Silsila intricately explores love, infidelity, societal norms. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, the film weaves a complex narratives

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Directed by Karan Johar, this movie delves into the complications of love and infidelity starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee in lead roles

Gehraiyaan

This Shakun Batra directorial explores the themes of infidelity and the challenges of modern day relationships

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in a love triangle that explores the dynamics of love and friendship

Cocktail

This contemporary film revolves around a love triangle involving Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It explores modern relationships

MENAFN12012024007385015968ID1107712462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search