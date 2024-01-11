Martin Torrijos Has No Interest In PRD Move To Expel Him

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Former president Martin Torrijos and presidential candidate for the Popular Party, referred on January 10 to the process that is being followed regarding his expulsion from the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD).

Torrijos confirmed that, that on Wednesday he was notified about the continuation of the process and that an evidentiary procedure will be carried out. For this reason, he was summoned this Thursday, January 11, starting at 4:30 pm at the PRD headquarters for the said procedure.

However, he could decide if he wants to send his lawyer. Torrijos reiterated that he has no interest in the procedure they will carry out or its outcome.



