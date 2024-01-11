Qatari Company To Invest In Baiji Power Station?

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziad Ali Fadel, met with a delegation from the Qatari company Urbacon on Monday.
The discussions focused on plans for the reconstruction of the Baiji Thermal Power Station in Salahuddin Province.
The plant, which the Ministry sees as an investment opportunity, has a capacity of 2,100 MW.
Urbacon, also known as UCC Holding , is part of Power International Holding (PIH) . The companies took part in a major trade mission from Qatar to Iraq in June 2023.
