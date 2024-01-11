Alexandria Container Terminal Starts Operation In Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Jan 12 (NNN-MENA) – The China-constructed Abu Qir Marine Port Container Terminal, in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has started operation.

Chinese cargo ship“Zhong Gu Ji Lin” loaded with 2,000 standard containers docked at a completed section of the terminal on Tuesday morning, marking the official opening.

The terminal's construction has been carried out by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) since Mar, 2021.

Its first phase was delivered in Oct, 2023, said the head of CHEC Egypt, Duan Kun, adding, the construction is now in the second phase.

The overall construction includes port, dredging, reclamation, channel improvement, revetment and supporting facilities building.

The project has so far created more than 2,000 jobs for the local labour market. Once fully completed, the terminal can handle two million standard containers per year.– NNN-MENA

