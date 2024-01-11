Balad Al-Fann Brings New Arts Initiatives To Historic Jeddah

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Balad Al-Fann initiative, which opened on December 7th, is showcasing a number of art projects in Jeddah's Historic District that will run through 2024. This venue combines modern and traditional art forms to highlight the dynamic creativity found in the rich history of the city. Visual art exhibitions from local and international artists will be on display during the festival.\r

\r

The multidisciplinary group exhibition \"Sindbad: I Can See Land\" at Balad Al-Fann is centred around the prominent Arabic literary subject Sindbad and runs until March 9, 2024. Through diverse disciplines such as video, painting, photography, performance and installation, international artists explore into the varied notion of land. By questioning conventional notions of physical space and promoting fresh perspectives on communal spaces and the idea of relocation, displacement, and adaptation within changing landscapes, they investigate themes of these three things and the concept of home.\r

\r

Additionally, the \"Matters through Matter\" exhibition, launched on 4 January 2024, explores the independent interactions of objects beyond human perception. It highlights large-scale installations and performances in Jeddah's Historic District until 9 March 2024, featuring works in Al Sharbatly House and Al-Khunji Al-Saghir by over 30 global artists.\r

\r

The \"Hot Cities\" exhibition, taking place at Beit Aramco from January 27 to March 1, 2024, aims to highlight how residents in Arab World cities adapt to increasing temperatures. The event will highlight innovative architectural designs and technologies that address climate change challenges.\r

\r

Moreover, Balad Al-Fann presents Sama'a, an immersive music program emphasizing the importance of sound and attentive listening. Inspired by early learning principles, the program incorporates repetition, active participation, and storytelling to create lasting impressions, following traditional educational methods.\r

Furthermore, the \"Aswat Al Balad\" event is slated for January 12, followed by the Jeddah International Jazz Program, hosted by Balad Al-Fann on January 25. In addition, the Talent Market event will take place on February 1st and 2nd.--SPA

MENAFN11012024007116015312ID1107711226