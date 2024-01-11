Jordan D. Spindle, MD, An Ophthalmologist With Heaton Eye Associates

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Spindle stands as a distinguished and accomplished Board board-certified ophthalmologist, bringing a unique blend of expertise to the field as the sole two-year fellowship-trained Oculofacial plastic surgeon in Tyler, Texas.

Throughout his academic career, he pursued his academic journey with honors in Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University, paving the way for a successful career in ophthalmology. Graduating from the University of Texas in Houston School of Medicine, he continued to refine his skills during an internship at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. His pursuit of excellence led him to the bustling city of New York, where he completed his Ophthalmology residency, immersing himself in the diverse and dynamic medical landscape.

An expert in his field, Dr. Spindle is board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO). The ABO is an independent, non-profit organization responsible for certifying ophthalmologists in the United States of America.

A testament to his commitment to advanced training, he emerged from a highly competitive selection process to undergo a two-year fellowship as an American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) fellow. The prestigious UAB Callahan Eye Hospital became the crucible of his specialization, shaping him into a sought-after Oculofacial plastic surgeon.

