Target Of Armenians Rachida Dati Appointed France's Minister Of Culture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The first Arab
woman in the French government, Rachida Dati, who served as
Minister of Justice from 2007 to 2009, has now been appointed as
the Minister of Culture of France, Trend reports.
Dati is among the rare politicians in France who speak
positively about Azerbaijan, causing discontent among Armenians
after her election. Dati has consistently emphasized her pride in
being a close friend of Baku.
This sentiment raised concerns among prominent figures,
including Murad Papazyan, Chairman of the Coordination Council of
Armenian Organizations in France, Ara Toranyan, Chief Editor of the
Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine, and Patrick Karam, a member of the
municipal council of Île-de-France.
Meanwhile, in July last year, Rachida Dati expressed that
Azerbaijan could serve as an example for the entire world,
particularly regarding the harmonious relations between religious
and ethnic groups.
"I want to highlight Azerbaijan's role in contributing
significantly to intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue.
UNESCO acknowledges a literacy rate of 95 percent in the country,
which is an outstanding achievement. The progress in Azerbaijan is
truly impressive," she said. Dati emphasized that her yearly visits
to Azerbaijan reveal new aspects, allowing her to appreciate its
beautiful traditions.
"Azerbaijan boasts a genuinely rich culture. I'm saying this not
just as a politician but as someone who wholeheartedly loves this
country. The Azerbaijani people have upheld these values for
centuries, taking pride in their culture. The state's policy aligns
with promoting culture as a source of national pride," Dati
added.
