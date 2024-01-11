(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP Announces Results of the 100 Days of Challenge to Prevent Diabetes





. Ministry of Health and Prevention targets pre-diabetes as part of the national campaign for the early detection of type II diabetes

. Achievement is the first stage of an integrated program of screening, treatment, and follow-up for pre-diabetes cases.

Dubai, January 11, 2024:

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has revealed the achievement of the objectives of the 100-day challenge as part of the Government Accelerators Program initiative, which targeted conducting 5,000 tests for the early detection of diabetes at the national level, as part of its national campaign launched last October, for early detection of type II diabetes, with the aim of enhancing its prevention and achieving the target of the national indicator to reduce its prevalence in the country.

The target was exceeded and more than 12,000 tests for the early detection of diabetes were successfully conducted nationwide in cooperation with strategic partners, which is more than double the target.



This achievement comes as the first phase of the implementation of an integrated program of screening, treatment and follow-up for pre-diabetes cases, the first-of-its-kind national program for prediabetes screening, which was launched by the Ministry, with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services and Dubai Health. In collaboration with Merck Gulf, Ibn Sina Pharmacies, Manzil Medical Care Services, and du Integrated Telecom.

This came during an event organized in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Dr Salem Al Darmaki, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Section at the Ministry.

Campaign Path The national campaign included several primary health care clinics affiliated with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health, and the Emirates Health Services, as well as some workplaces in the government and private sectors, and the campaign aims to expand their reach to all parts of the country to provide comprehensive support, including digital questionnaires to assess the risk factors associated with type II diabetes. Screening for glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) for individuals at high risk of developing the disease, in addition to providing medical consultations, with the aim of treating and controlling prediabetes, by linking the examination to the course of treatment and close follow-up for them after three and six months, and remote counselling support was provided.



Promoting awareness and prevention

H.E. Dr Salem Al Darmaki said: 'The success achieved by conducting more than 12,000 tests for the early detection of diabetes nationwide within 100 days represents a quantum leap towards achieving our goals in reducing the prevalence of the disease, and reflects the continuous efforts to enhance its prevention by providing early examinations to identify potential risks and take the necessary measures, thus contributing to achieving the target of the national indicator to reduce the spread of the disease, within the framework of Implementation of the national campaign launched In collaboration with partners, which aims to screen for prediabetes to prevent type II.



Al Darmaki stressed that the Ministry is committed to promoting awareness about the importance of early detection of diabetes and maintaining the health of the community, noting that this achievement & efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance the effectiveness of health programs aimed at controlling diabetes. His Excellency praised the efforts of the medical teams from various health authorities who contributed to the success of this campaign, in addition to the fruitful partnership with all parties from the private sector to achieve the Ministry's objectives and vision in establishing a world-leading health system.

Management of health and community programs For her part, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila said: 'The success of this campaign comes within the framework of the Ministry's continuous efforts to raise the level of public health in the community and promote awareness of the importance of preventing noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes, and its adoption within the Government Accelerators Program confirms the importance of integration between federal and local government agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental institutions, which resulted in a great achievement and more than double the target, which contributes to enhancing the quality of healthy life at the state level. By encouraging community members to follow a Healthy lifestyle, in addition to focusing on the importance of early detection of diseases and risk factors, close follow-up to reach results and prevent chronic diseases before they occur.'

Supporting the Ministry's efforts

Ahmed Abo El Fadl, General Manager of Merck Gulf, said: 'Achieving this milestone in the first phase of the campaign, confirms our commitment to supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in combating type II diabetes, within the framework of our firm belief in the importance of concerted efforts of stakeholders to address the challenges of the spread of noncommunicable diseases in the UAE, especially diabetes, and improve the quality of life. for the residents of the country in line with The National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.'

