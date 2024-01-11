Kuwait Awqaf Ministry Signs Five Agreements To Arrange Kuwait Hajj Affairs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs signed five agreements on Thursday to arrange hajj affairs for the Islamic year 1445, and provide THEM services along with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, through participating in the third edition of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah.

The first and second agreements included determining the numbers of pilgrims, accommodation, setting up tents for Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, as well as providing food and the necessary supplies.

The third and fourth agreements arranged receiving pilgrims and facilitating their travel procedure, providing transportation during hajj, while the fifth agreement included providing Zamzam water in the pilgrims' residence.

Al-Mutairi affirmed the ministry's keenness to provide the best care and services to Kuwaiti pilgrims, and expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's reception and hospitality while receiving Kuwait's participating delegation.

For his part, the Consul General of Kuwait in Jeddah and the permanent representative of Kuwait to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to OIC Mohammad Al-Mutairi affirmed to KUNA the undergoing preparations for arranging Kuwaiti pilgrims' affairs, and facilitate Hajj travel procedures through having communications between a team from Kuwait Foreign Affairs Ministry and the concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia.

The Consul General expressed gratitude to Kuwait's leadership for providing care to Kuwaiti pilgrims, and thanked Saudi Arabia for its great efforts to best serve pilgrims from all over the world.

Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf Dr. Bader Al-Mutairi represented Kuwait in signing the agreements, while Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat represented the Saudi side.

The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the conference includes, in addition to Undersecretary Dr. Bader Al-Mutairi, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments Mohammad Al-Aleem, Director of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department Sattam Al-Muzain, and the Superintendent of Hajj and Umrah Affairs Abdullah Al-Baejan.

The conference, which began on January 8 and concluded today, was organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrims Service Program, and discussed initiatives, products, services, and investment in innovative technologies in the Hajj and Umrah sector. (end)

