Exhibitors Laud SteelFab as Premier Global Forum, Showcasing Sharjah's Excellence in Hosting Key Iron and Steel Sector Event

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 11, 2024

The 19th edition of "SteelFab 2024," currently taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah, has been widely lauded for its exceptional organisation and the diversity of international participants. The event featured exhibitors from various global companies, showcasing cutting-edge technologies in the iron and steel industry, thus reinforcing the exhibition's status as a key event for industry enthusiasts.

SteelFab 2024 was marked by an impressive array of both local and international companies, which showcased innovative machinery in their pavilions. These machines, utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and 3D printing, were demonstrated in metal and iron cutting, shaping, and adaptation processes. Visitors had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of these state-of-the-art devices, including sophisticated robotic arms and other equipment relevant to professionals in manufacturing industries.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that SteelFab has become the quintessential hub for those interested in the newest developments in the iron and steel industry, as well as other metal-reliant industrial sectors. “The event’s longstanding success over two decades has solidified its role in drawing manufacturers and experts, thereby establishing itself as a key platform for companies looking to participate annually."

Sharing their experiences at the exhibition, various company representatives, including Ahmed Shehada, owner of Narex Equipment, a local firm specializing in iron cutting machines and laser welding, expressed their thoughts. Shehada said that his company has been taking part in the event for nearly two decades. He commended the significant role played by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah in not only supporting but also proficiently organizing this event.

For his part, Yasser Khoja, Maintenance Manager at Cemex USA, spoke highly of the facilities provided by Expo Centre Sharjah, which have been instrumental in their successful participation in "SteelFab." He said that Cemex has been showcasing its products and machines at the exhibition for over a decade, leveraging this platform to introduce new offerings and engage with potential customers and stakeholders in the iron and steel industry.

Meanwhile, Jigar Kumar Patel, Sales Officer at the pavilion of Italy's "Pastic Overmatch" Group, stressed that SteelFab is one of the top industrial exhibition in the region thanks to its excellence in organizing and drawing in companies specialized in the iron and steel sector. Patel also noted that the current edition of the exhibition stood out due to the extensive participation of companies offering diverse solutions for the manufacturing sector, thereby fostering the evolution and enhancement of their products and equipment.





MENAFN11012024006976014991ID1107709211