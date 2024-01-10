Kashmir Faces Sharp Decline In Hajj Applications, Aspirants Blame Financial Hurdles

However, upon inquiring about the expenses involved in performing Hajj this year, they made the difficult decision to abandon their plans.

“We were informed that the Hajj cost this year would be approximately 4.20 lakh per person, totaling 8.40 lakh for both of us. Additionally, we estimated around 1 lakh for personal expenses during our stay there. The total expenses surpass 9 lakh, which is huge for us,” Tariq Ahmad said.

Over the years, the cost of Hajj has increased significantly leaving the pilgrims disappointed.

However, despite the costs remaining similar to last year, the Hajj committee of Kashmir has witnessed a significant drop in applications for Hajj this year.

An official from the J&K State Hajj Committee told Kashmir Observer that this year, despite 12,000 slots being allocated to the region only 7,000 people have applied for Hajj, contrasting sharply with the 14,000 applications received in 2023.

“Out of 14000 applications, over 12000 performed Hajj last year,” the official said.

In 2022, over 22000 people submitted Hajj application forms, however only 6000 could be accommodated, he added.

To encourage the pilgrims for submission of application forms, the Hajj committee extended the deadline till January 15.“However, very small number of people applied,” the official added.

Many individuals whom the Kashmir Observer spoke to expressed concerns that economic constraints pose a significant barrier for those aspiring to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj.

The pilgrimage to Mecca holds profound spiritual and religious significance for Muslims worldwide, however due to financial limitations their ability to fulfill this deeply cherished obligation remains constrained.

The expenses related to Hajj encompass various facets, including travel costs, accommodation, visa fees, transportation within Saudi Arabia, and other incidental expenses.

The culmination of these expenses creates a substantial financial burden for prospective pilgrims, particularly for those living in economically challenging circumstances.

Ejaz Ayoub, an independent Srinagar-based economist told Kashmir Observer that economic inequality in the society has widened and the middle class section-which is the largest section in the society – has suffered a series of economic blows due to back to back showdowns owning to abrogation of Article 370 and Covid-19.

“The rich class will prefer private operators but the middle class is in trouble. The borrowing is high among them, savings are less and the inflation is high,” Ayoub said.

When asked the rates of hajj were same last year, he said“the cost of Hajj isn't the crucial factor; what truly matters is how many individuals can earn enough to afford the pilgrimage,”

Government has been reiterating that the increase in tourist influx has given a boost to the local economy; however, Ayoub said that income generated by the tourism sector is not reflected on ground because“they don't encompass the entire spectrum of society.”

Many individuals pointed to the inadequate facilities in Mecca for Kashmiri pilgrims last year as one of the main reasons they chose not to submit their application forms.

“You must have seen the videos where almost all the pilgrims complained of poor facilities in hotels, transportation and overcrowding last year. It has an impact,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of HMT Srinagar.

Owing to the rising cost of Hajj many people are turning to the cheaper alternative of Umrah instead.

“Umrah costs only 1 lakh for a 20-day journey. It's affordable,” stated Akthar Hussain, who returned to the valley after completing Umrah in December.

The officials, however, said that people can embark to Hajj from other states including Delhi and Mumbai, where the journey is expected to be cheaper as compared to Srinagar.

“However they must know it, they would be accommodated with Kashmiri pilgrims in Mecca and Madina. They will have to be with the pilgrims of those states,” he added.

According to the rate list issued by the Haj Committee of India last year, the Hajj cost from Mumbai was approximately 90,000 cheaper than Srinagar, and the difference in Hajj cost between Delhi and Srinagar was around 50,000.

Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K State Haj Committee acknowledged that the cost of Hajj is excessively high.

“The cost will be around 4 lakh this year as well,” Qureshi said, adding,“if the numbers remain the same, they will accommodate all of them and won't go for a quota.”

When asked about the complaints of poor facilities in Mecca for pilgrims, he said the bilateral agreements between India and Saudi got delayed last year, thus the pilgrims found it difficult.

“..But this year the Hajj Agreement between the two countries is already done and we expect a hazel free hajj this year,” he added.

Notably, a few days ago Union Minister Smriti Irani signed the Hajj Agreement 2023 and said that India's annual Hajj quota has been enhanced to 1.75 lakh pilgrims annually.

Under the new Agreement 2024, the Saudi government has agreed to enhance India's annual quota of first time Hajj Pilgrims to 1.75 lakh annually.

