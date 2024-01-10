Palestine Hold Saudi Arabia In Pre-Asian Cup Friendly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula / QNA

Doha, Qatar: Palestine held Saudi Arabia in a goalless friendly at Al Wakrah SC Stadium yesterday as teams continued their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which kicks off on Friday.

The Saudi team made seven changes midway through the second half, while captain Salem Al Dawsari was sent off in the 52nd minute.

Saudi Arabia who defeated Lebanon 1-0 in the first friendly, will take on Hong Kong today in their final Asian Cup tune-up.

The Green Falcons will begin their campaign in Group F alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman, while Palestine will play in Group C alongside the UAE, Iran and Hong Kong.

Also yesterday, Asian Cup favourites Japan defeated Jordan 6-1 at Al Ersal training pitch in Doha. Japan are placed in Group D along with Vietnam, Iraq and Indonesia.

In another friendly match yesterday, Kyrgyzstan defeated Vietnam 2-1 with the help of goals by Joel Kojo and Ayzar Akmatov in the 31st and 74th minutes respectively.

Vietnam's only goal of the match was scored by Truong Tien Anh in the 63rd minute.

