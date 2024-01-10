EU consumes more from emergency gas reserves

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is grappling with dwindling natural gas reserves in its underground storage facilities, driven by increased heating demand during the cold weather, according to reports from Interfax on Tuesday. Gas inventories in the European Union, a crucial indicator for the global market, have declined to 85 percent full in early January, following an all-time high of nearly 98 percent in October. The strain on gas supplies is exacerbated by a drop in renewable energy generation, particularly from wind turbines, which covered only about 15 percent of the European Union's energy needs in December. Forecasts predict a further decline in renewable energy due to clear weather and weak winds, amplifying the demand for gas.



While the European Union grapples with depleting gas reserves, Russian energy giant Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit to Western and Central Europe through Ukraine, utilizing the sole remaining gas-pumping station, Sudzha. Gazprom submitted an application to transit 42.4 million cubic meters through Sudzha for Tuesday, marking the maximum volume technically feasible through this entry point. The shutdown of another significant artery for gas deliveries, the Sokhranovka station, in May 2022 by Kiev has left Sudzha as the sole entry point for gas transit through Ukraine.



The closure of Sokhranovka was declared by Kiev as a force majeure, citing the inability to conduct technical oversight. Gazprom, however, disputes this claim, asserting that the station can operate normally. The geopolitical dynamics surrounding gas transit through Ukraine and the impact on European Union gas supplies underscore the intricate challenges facing the region's energy security.



As the European Union confronts a complex energy landscape, the article examines the multifaceted factors contributing to the depletion of gas reserves, including weather conditions, renewable energy fluctuations, and the geopolitical implications of gas transit routes. The analysis sheds light on the interconnectedness of energy sources and the pressing need for diversified strategies to ensure a stable and resilient energy supply for the European Union.



