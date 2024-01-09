(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Second Season for Maserati in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship







9 January 2024 – Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship officially kicks off with the Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday 13 January.



Maserati is proud to continue its presence in the all-electric series, the most innovative on the international motorsport scene, where the Modena-based manufacturer is the first and only luxury Italian automotive brand in the championship.

Following the announcement in late September of the new driver line-up for the 2024 season, with race winner Maximilian Gnther joined by this year's only rookie, Jehan Daruvala – Maserati MSG Racing is preparing for a new challenge in the all-electric single-seater world championship.

Last season saw Maserati MSG Racing frequently fight it out in the top ten, finishing the championship in sixth place, as a result of three podium placings and a race victory for Max Gnther. The German driver has already given fans of the iconic Trident several moments of glory – including gold with a P1 in Jakarta and P3 on the podium at Maserati's home race in Rome – interspersing a year as intense as it was promising.

For Maserati, 2024 will be a year dedicated to the search for new competitive goals and new objectives in terms of technological innovation. The return to the track marked not only a reminder of the Italian manufacturer's championship winning racing pedigree, but also the arrival of an important historical moment, devoted to Folgore, Maserati's all-electric range. By 2025 all Maserati models will feature an all-electric variant.

With 17 races, Season 10 of the Formula E Championship will be the longest to date. In addition to new entries in Asia – Tokyo and Shanghai – this year the Misano Adriatico Circuit will take the place of Rome to host the only Italian race in the calendar, making it the“home stage” for the Trident's fans in Motor Valley and beyond.



Maximilian Gnther, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing

“I'm very much looking forward to kicking off the season in Mexico City. We've had a great off-season, made some good steps forwards and the spirit within the team is strong. The track in Mexico City is a challenge that I enjoy a lot, the layout is fast, and we have this amazing section through the Foro Sol stadium where you really feel the passion and the energy of the fans. The difference in altitude plays a role as well. I'm looking forward to the fantastic welcome that we always receive from the Mexican fans, and we will try to begin our season with a good weekend.”

Jehan Daruvala, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing

“It's fair to say that I'm really excited for my debut with Maserati MSG Racing in Mexico – what an iconic place to start my journey as a Formula E driver. Together with the team we have worked really hard over



the last few months make sure that I'm as prepared as possible ahead of the start of the season. The track layout looks fun to drive and the atmosphere in Mexico is something I'm very much looking forward to experiencing as well – people underestimate the impact that these things can have on a driver. Most of all though, I want to do myself and my team proud.”

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse

“After an intense and exciting first year, we have been eager to get back on track. It's great to be with the team in pit lane and feel the energy for this new season ahead of us. Our goal is to start off with last years momentum and demonstrate our competitive spirit. The 2023 season helped us to gain confidence on the track and relive our racing DNA that has always been with us, and to get in touch with this new, electrifying and innovative competition. From a technological point of view, for us every race is an opportunity to collect new important elements to be transferred to the Folgore range, while cultivating our distinctive sporting drive with equal passion. In our debut year in Formula E, we have reached the podium several times: this year we intend to become a constant presence in the battle to be in the leading group”.

