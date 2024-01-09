(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Biology Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to

The global synthetic biology market was valued at US$12.97 billion in 2022, and is expected to be worth US$46.43 billion in 2028.

CAGR of 23.69% over the years 2023-2028.

The synthetic biology market is still emerging and largely untapped. The market is expected to grow during the forecasted period. driven by advanced tools, rising research and development (R&D) coupled with heightened productivity, fueled by the integration of AI and data-driven methodologies. As products scale, the decreasing costs are anticipated to be a key driver for widespread adoption in the synthetic biology market.

The expansion is also driven from a rising number of applications within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. This surge is particularly evident in the heightened demand for complex diagnostics, such as multiplexed point-of-care testing and PCR, as well as in genome editing technologies like CRISPR and vaccine development.

The demand is further expected to rise as demand for protein therapies and personalized medicine escalates along with research into synthetic pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

The report identifies five segments on the basis of product type: Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technologies Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids and Chassis Organism. Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA segment generated the highest revenue in 2022. In several molecular and synthetic biology applications, oligonucleotides are considered the primary point.

Increasing adoption of targeted NGS, mutagenesis experiments, DNA computing, and CRISPR gene editing are the major segment drivers for the same. For instance, OligoMix is an innovative and personalized product for genomics discoveries. It synthesizes numerous sequences of oligonucleotide in massive parallel.

Enzymes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to the growing need for precise and efficient enzymatic reactions in synthetic biology applications, including gene editing and pathway optimization. Moreover, enzymes play a vital role in various industrial applications, including biofuel production and pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is further expected to propel the segment's growth.

By Technology:

The report provides the bifurcation of synthetic biology market into five segments on the basis of technology: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), Genome Editing, Bioprocessing and Others. The PCR segment held the highest market share in 2022.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has emerged as one of the key technologies for the detection and analysis of specific gene sequences. The real-time PCR assays provide high sensitivity and specificity, making it the go-to method for numerous genomic studies based on PCR. This technique is widely used in various areas such as forensic research, DNA cloning, molecular diagnostics, and genomics.

Genome editing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Genome editing technologies, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, have ushered in a new era of precision in genetic engineering. CRISPR-Cas9 enables targeted modifications of DNA sequences with unparalleled accuracy. This technology holds immense potential for applications in agriculture, medicine, and biotechnology.

By Application:

The report provides the bifurcation of synthetic biology market into two segments on the basis of application: Healthcare, and Non Healthcare. Healthcare segment dominated the market in 2022.

Diagnostic based on synthetic biology provides a highly specific, sensitive, real-time, and non-invasive process for detecting infectious agents, cancer cells, and therapeutics. Researchers employ rational engineering techniques to design novel bio-sensing systems that are dynamic and constituted of a processor, sensor, and reporter.

The segment is also propelled by an increase in neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis. Non healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices and the urgent need to address environmental challenges. Companies and industries are turning to synthetic biology to develop eco-friendly solutions, driving innovation and growth in these non-healthcare applications.

By End User:

The report identifies three segments on the basis of end users: Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others.

Academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. The adoption of synthetic biology in this segment is likely to be driven by the continuous quest for scientific knowledge and the need to develop innovative solutions. The R&D sector is considered to be capital-intensive owing to long development periods and approval cycles.

By Region:

North America accounted for the largest share in the global synthetic biology market in 2022. North America holds a crucial position in the global synthetic biology market, boasting a diverse ecosystem that includes numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology giants, esteemed academic institutions, and state-of-the-art research centers.

This collective environment significantly fuels the demand for synthetic biology solutions. Leading the world in biotech research, North America stands out with substantial investments in research and development (R&D), creating a substantial appetite for products related to synthetic biology.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced a notable surge in its biotechnology and life sciences sector, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea making substantial investments specifically in the field of synthetic biology.

This increased focus on research and development extends particularly to areas like genomics, personalized medicine, and genetic research. The growing scientific activity in these domains has naturally led to a heightened demand for synthetic biology techniques, crucial for precisely assembling DNA strands in cutting-edge research endeavors.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a multifaceted impact on the synthetic biology market. Initially, disruptions in global supply chains and research laboratory closures caused delays in research projects, leading to a temporary setback in demand for synthetic biology services and products. Many research and development activities were delayed or put on hold, affecting the progress of projects and product launches.

However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of synthetic biology in addressing global health challenges. The urgent need for innovative solutions, including vaccine development and biomanufacturing processes, underscored the resilience and adaptability of the synthetic biology industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships in the SynBio (Synthetic Biology) industry play a crucial role in fostering innovation, accelerating research and development, and addressing the complex challenges inherent in this rapidly evolving field. The SynBio industry is currently in its early growth stage, leading to significant fragmentation among small and medium-sized companies, each with proprietary technologies.

This fragmentation is expected due to rapid technological innovation, enabling smaller companies to enter diverse SynBio markets with niche solutions. In this landscape, larger companies often utilize "tuck-in acquisitions" to enhance their position by seamlessly integrating the technology or product of a smaller company into their existing operations.

This strategy allows them to fill specific gaps, complement capabilities, and gain a competitive advantage, expanding market reach or accelerating product development. Ginkgo Bioworks, for instance, has been actively employing tuck-in acquisitions to address technology gaps, particularly in the field of biotherapeutics.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Increasing Investments in Synthetic Biology Industry

Evolving Landscape of the Synthetic Biology Industry

Advancements in DNA Sequencing and Gene Synthesis Technologies

Rising Demand for Bio-based Products

Increase in Synthetic Drugs and Vaccines Improvements in Diagnosis and Treatment

Challenges



Stringent Government Regulations and Guidelines

Ethical Considerations Regarding DNA Synthesis Regulation Complexity of Biological Systems

Market Trends



Increasing Utilization of AI in Synthetic Biology

Expansion in Agriculture and Food Production

Technological Innovations Rising Potential of Synthetic Biology in Consumer Goods

The key players of the global synthetic biology market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience Corporation

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Amyris, Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies)

Ginkgo Bioworks

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Telesis Bio, Inc. Precigen, Inc

