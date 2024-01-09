Imbue Botanicals, LLC Launches New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Imbue Logo

1000mg CBD Full Spectrum Tincture

Rated Excellent by TrustPilot

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has switched e-commerce platforms and launched a new website.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC is pleased to announce that it has moved to Shopify and launched a brand-new website.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies and CBD topicals, carefully curated for both people and pets.“We are so excited to introduce our new website on Shopify to provide a better user experience” said Paul Caudell, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals.“Specifically, our new website provides:.Dramatically increased LOAD SPEED.Shop by BENEFIT section.New Product bundles for added savings and higher dollar purchases.“Add to Cart” buttons on every product on home page and product pages for faster selection.Educational information on CBD.Groupings of products by category with easy selection of sizes and strengths.Prominent links to Content Pieces on home page to help educate and inform the customer.Endorsements on home page from top pharmacists and new shop by category graphicsWe think our customers will really like our new format and enhanced shopping experience.”Imbue's new website can be viewed online atABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars (except organic sugar in their gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, , or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit:ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit

Paul Caudell

Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok