Modena City Hall Revokes Permit To Hold Propaganda Exhibit About Occupied Mariupol - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mayor's office in the Italian city of Modena withdrew a permit to hold a propaganda exhibition about occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko , on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, the mayor's office in the Italian city of Modena withdrew a permit to hold a propaganda exhibition about occupied Mariupol. We sincerely welcome the decision. We are grateful to both the mayor's office and Ukrainians in Italy, who did not let Italian public be misled about the consequences of Russian crimes in Mariupol and the rest of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on other cities across the world not to provide platforms for similar provocations on the part of Russia. Nikolenko said this will be an important contribution to Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an exhibition about Mariupol allegedly "flourishing" under Russia occupation was scheduled to be held in Modena, Italy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decried the attempt as an act of provocation and instructed the Embassy in Rome to prepare an official appeal.