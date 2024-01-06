USCB Wants To Replicate Afghanistan's Template

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The US Cricket Board (USCB) chief executive officer plans to implement the strategy devised for promoting the game in Afghanistan.

Dr. Noor Mohammad Murad, who was recently appointed as the CEO of USCB, previously served as the head of ACB's cricket development department.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, he spoke about the process of his appointment as the CEO of a US.

Cricket did not develop much in the US despite being a second-tier member of the International Cricket Council since 1966. Therefore, the USCB announced the post of CEO and filled it on merit.

Dr. Murad said he was not aware but friends persuaded him to apply for the post and he did so. But the process took three months to complete and he passed all written and oral tests and was at last appointed as USCB CEO.

“We had drawn up a strategy for Afghanistan in 2011, our goal was to get full membership in 2015 and it happened,” he recalled, saying the same plan was being implemented for the American cricket team's improvement.”

He referred to the American cricket body's financial stability and possibilities. He also noted the high level of interest in the game and the US hosting the 2028 Olympics. Cricket has also included in the mega event.

Dr. Murad said he had started working on the strategy to improve US cricket the day he took charge as USCB CEO.

“I want the Afghans who have the ability to play cricket and meet the criteria can find their way to the American cricket team. I encourage the young Afghans who came to America to continue playing cricket and to find their way to different teams,” he added.

After coming to the US, Murad travelled to several states:“I met Afghan leaders and young people and encouraged them to enroll in academies if they want to play professional cricket.”

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by America and the West Indies. More than 17 games would be played in the USA, he informed.

“We are part of planning and programing for the T20 World Cup 2024 and are fully prepared for it,” he concluded.

