Muslim Women From Varanasi To Carry 'Ramjyoti' From Ayodhya To Kashi In Communal Harmony Mission

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Two Muslim women, Nazneen Ansari and Najma Parvin, from Varanasi are set to embark on a significant journey ahead of the consecration ceremony. Their mission? Bringing 'Ramjyoti' (Ram torch) from Ayodhya and parading it through Muslim localities, aiming to spread a powerful message: Lord Ram is their ancestor, and the DNA of every Indian is intertwined.

This remarkable journey, commencing on Saturday, will see Kashi's Domraj Om Chaudhary and Patalpuri Math's Mahant Balak Das flagging off Nazneen and Najma's voyage to Ayodhya. In Ayodhya, Mahant Shambhu Devacharya will entrust them with Ramjyoti. The duo plans to return with Ramjyoti on Sunday, along with soil from Ayodhya and the sacred water of the Saryu River.

Their venture doesn't end there. Starting January 21, the distribution of Ramjyoti will commence. Nazneen, well-versed in conflict management and a translator of Hanuman Chalisa and Ramcharit Manas in Urdu, has been a fervent advocate for unity and peace. She stands alongside Mahant Balak Das, her guru, in propagating devotion to Ram through her association with Rampanth, a right-wing organization focused on social work rooted in Ram Bhakti.

Expressing the significance of Ayodhya, Nazneen articulated, "We are happy that Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. Ram is our ancestor. A person can change his religion but not the ancestor. Just as Mecca is for Muslims, Ayodhya is a holy place for Hindus and those who believe in Indian culture."

Najma, holding a PhD on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has dedicated 17 years to Ram Bhakti. Engaged in fostering dialogue between Muslims and Hindus through the Hindu-Muslim Dialogue Centre in Varanasi, she has also been a vocal advocate against triple talaq.

Their efforts have garnered widespread support, notably when they, along with scores of Muslim women, recited Hanuman Chalisa at the Sankat Mochan temple following a terrorist attack in 2006, aiming to restore communal harmony. Since then, they've performed Shri Ram Aarti with hundreds of Muslim women during Ram Navami and Diwali.

The leaders of Rampanth, along with spiritual figures from Ayodhya and Patalpuri Math, have initiated the Ram Parivar Bhakti Movement. Scheduled consecration of Shri Ram in Patalpuri Math on January 22 is part of their efforts, vowing to spread Ramjyoti's message across Varanasi and neighboring districts.

Spearheading this movement, Sriguruji emphasized that Nazneen and Najma will journey to Ayodhya to retrieve Ramjyoti, welcoming its return across various locations in Jaunpur and Varanasi. The Muslim community in Lamahi village, Varanasi, will extend a special welcome to Ramjyoti at Subhash Bhawan on January 7.