Uzbekistan, Turkic Investment Fund Talk Over Investment Mechanism Among Member States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov
and President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev held
phone talks, Trend reports.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides
reviewed the state and prospects of multifaceted interaction within
the framework of the Fund, the progress in the implementation of
agreements reached by the heads of the founding states of the Fund,
as well as discussed issues related to the practical launch of the
Turkic Investment Fund.
Amreyev noted Uzbekistan's active role in the process of
creating this mechanism of investment cooperation between the
founding states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
During the 9th Summit of the OTS held in Samarkand on November
11, 2022, the presidents of Turkic States signed a special decision
on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund, and according
to this decision, Baghdad Amreyev, who has completed his office as
the Secretary General of the OTS, was appointed as the President of
the Turkic Investment Fund.
The fund will be the first and main joint financial institution
established by Turkic States and aims to mobilize the economic
potential of Member States of the OTS to strengthen trade and
economic cooperation between them and to implement joint
projects.
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.