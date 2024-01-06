Uzbekistan, Turkic Investment Fund Talk Over Investment Mechanism Among Member States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov and President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev held phone talks, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides reviewed the state and prospects of multifaceted interaction within the framework of the Fund, the progress in the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the founding states of the Fund, as well as discussed issues related to the practical launch of the Turkic Investment Fund.

Amreyev noted Uzbekistan's active role in the process of creating this mechanism of investment cooperation between the founding states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the 9th Summit of the OTS held in Samarkand on November 11, 2022, the presidents of Turkic States signed a special decision on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund, and according to this decision, Baghdad Amreyev, who has completed his office as the Secretary General of the OTS, was appointed as the President of the Turkic Investment Fund.

The fund will be the first and main joint financial institution established by Turkic States and aims to mobilize the economic potential of Member States of the OTS to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between them and to implement joint projects.