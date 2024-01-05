Study Finds Why Majority Of Gen Z Embrace Their Rebellious Spirit

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Marie Haaland

The spirit of rebellion for good is thriving - especially among younger Americans, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans aged 21+ revealed that Gen Zers are the most likely to live their life in a“rebellious fashion.”

That's more than any other generation: 74% of Gen Z (aged 21–26) embrace their rebellious spirit, compared to about half of millennials (52%), 63% of Gen X and only 39% of baby boomers.

Far from being a negative trait, the survey revealed people attest that rebellious behavior has had a positive impact on their lives.

Commissioned by Rebellious Wines and conducted by OnePoll, the survey delved deeper into this impact, looking at the realms of respondents' personal and professional lives.

Gen Zers said engaging in behavior like breaking“standard” rules and conventions has led to positive changes in their self-confidence (70%) and their convictions (57%).





For millennials, embracing this behavior has most greatly affected how they feel part of something greater than themselves (54%).

This trend extends beyond personal growth to societal norms. The survey asked about various forms of rebellion and what rules and conventions respondents believe are worth breaking.

It looked at everything from pursuing unconventional jobs (58%) to breaking stereotypical norms with career paths (55%) or product purchases (42%).

The survey delved into food and drink preferences, and it found that four in 10 (39%) plan to break“foodie rules” in 2024 - and 42% currently challenge the standard rules and conventions when it comes to drinking wine.

This includes drinking from an unconventional cup (46%), drinking chilled red wine (45%) and putting ice cubes in wine (42%).

Respondents also break the standard rules by incorporating wine into cocktails (40%) and drinking red wine in the summer (33%).

“The responses reveal a comprehensive picture of rebellion: it's about breaking free from societal expectations, whether it's leaving a party without saying goodbye, drinking wine out of a coffee cup or wearing socks with sandals,” said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director at Rebellious Wines.“We celebrate this growing trend of challenging the status quo and the burgeoning desire among younger generations to live fearlessly and break from conventional norms.”

Outside of how it has personally impacted them, respondents were also asked about the wider effect they believe it can have.

Results uncovered that half of Americans surveyed (52%) see professional growth stemming from taking chances, along with interpersonal relationships (50%) and societal progress (46%).

Interestingly, rebellion is now seen as more than an attitude: it's a skill.

Over half of Americans surveyed (57%) - including 74% of Gen Z and 55% of millennials - consider being rebellious a skill, suggesting a shift in societal perspectives.

The future generations look to continue to be disrupters, with 57% of respondents planning to embrace their rebellious spirit more in 2024.

Among these are 71% of Gen Zers and 56% of millennials, indicating a potential trend toward more unconventional life choices in the coming years.

“Being rebellious as defined today is not just about defiance; it's about creating a new identity and a sense of empowerment - it's about carving your own path,” said Fritz.“This is a clear indication that traditional career paths and workplace norms are being challenged and reshaped, especially by a new generation of Americans.”

“Here's to the rebels, the innovators, the trailblazers - may they continue to inspire and redefine the boundaries of our world.”

EMBRACING REBELLIOUS BEHAVIORS CAN HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON . . .



Professional growth - 52%

Interpersonal relationships - 50%

Societal progress - 46%

Artistic expression - 42% Personal growth - 38%

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE TOP RULES AND CONVENTIONS WORTH BREAKING?



Having an unconventional job (ex. YouTuber, tattoo artist, etc.) - 58%

Breaking stereotypical norms with my career path (ex. being a woman in a male-dominated field, etc.) - 55%

Dress codes for social events (ex. wearing heels or a tie, etc.) - 33%

The idea that you should go to a four-year university right out of high school (instead of taking a gap year, going to community college, etc.) - 23%

Social expectations at gatherings (ex. leaving without saying goodbye first) - 23%

Having a 9-to-5, five-day workweek - 15%

Having social media accounts (ex. not having social media accounts on popular or trending platforms, etc.) - 14%

Standard meals at designated times (ex. breakfast for dinner) - 12% Dressing“business casual” for work - 11%

WHAT DO RESPONDENTS REGULARLY DO WHEN DRINKING WINE?



Drink from an unconventional cup (ex. a coffee mug, thermos, etc.) - 46%

Drink chilled red wine - 45%

Put ice cubes in wine - 42%

Incorporate wine into cocktails - 40% Drink red wine in the summer - 33%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans - aged 21+, with 100 Gen Zers of legal drinking age - was commissioned by Rebellious Wines between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).