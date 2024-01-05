(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 28, 2023, Turkey's Anka-3 drone, a major advance in unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) technology, successfully completed its first flight.



This achievement signifies a major step for Turkey's defense aerospace sector.



Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) , the Anka-3 is a domestically-produced flying wing UCAV with a reduced signature.



In its initial test flight, it reached 8,000 feet at a speed of 150 knots, lasting 1 hour and 10 minutes, showcasing the aircraft's advanced capabilities.



The Anka-3 stands out for its stealth features, including a flying wing design and internal weapon storage. Future models may incorporate a low-observable exhaust nozzle.







It can carry a considerable payload, with weapon stations on the fuselage and wings capable of holding heavy armaments, such as the Mk 82 500-pound freefall bomb.



The aircraft, powered by a Ukrainian AI-322 turbofan engine, reaches up to 44,000 feet and flies for 10 hours.



Its cruising speeds range up to 250 knots, with a maximum of 425 knots.



The ANKA-3 is expected to perform various missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks.

Anka-3 Drone Ushers in New Era for Turkish Aerospace

Its design minimizes radar detection, with weapon stations integrated into the fuselage to maintain stealth.



The drone's advanced communications allow for tasks like SEAD-DEAD, ISR, and Electronic Warfare over various ranges.



This advancement demonstrates Turkey's increasing prowess and innovation in drone technology, strengthening its role in the global defense arena.



The Anka-3's first flight advances uncrewed air combat, potentially influencing Turkey's defense and global military tech.

