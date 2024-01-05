In Morning, Russian Troops Shelled Ukrainsk With Artillery In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainsk with artillery, damaging an educational institution and residential buildings.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainsk came under enemy artillery fire. This morning, the occupiers attacked social infrastructure and residential buildings again: a 3-storey building of an educational institution and 5-storey houses were damaged as a result of the shelling," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that no one was killed or injured.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook