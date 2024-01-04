Investigation Of Possible Environmental Crimes At Mine Site

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Public Ministry (MP) is carrying out a visual inspection of the former concession of

Minera Panamá, SA , as part of an investigation into possible environmental crimes.

The diligence, led by the deputy secretary general of the MP,

Azael Samaniego , and the senior environmental prosecutor,

Fátima Sánchez , is to collect“indications and traces of alleged environmental crimes” in the mining project, located in

Donoso , Colón.

In August 2020, citizen complaints warned of the mortality of fish and the contamination of water sources.

In the ex officio inspection and due to citizen complaints - Samaniego indicated - there are also personnel from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, as well as the Judicial Investigation Directorate to collect information on the complaints filed about impacts on water sources, flora and fauna. fauna of the area adjacent to the mine.

The samples are collected by experts in chemistry, toxicology, and forensic biology, among others.

Officials from the Ministries of Environment and Commerce and Industries, as well as mine workers, also participated in the tour.