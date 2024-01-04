ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For December 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.5% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 10.8% in Colombia
a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.8% compared to December 2022.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 4.5% in Mexico, 11.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 9.6% and 27.2%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 1.1% in Mexico and increased 9.6% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 14.2% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 4.0% year-on-year.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Mexico
|
3,863,469
|
4,035,410
|
4.5
|
|
39,523,958
|
43,467,984
|
10.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,860,661
|
1,840,849
|
(1.1)
|
|
18,700,737
|
21,272,863
|
13.8
|
International Traffic
|
2,002,808
|
2,194,561
|
9.6
|
|
20,823,221
|
22,195,121
|
6.6
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
997,444
|
1,109,409
|
11.2
|
|
10,310,990
|
12,197,553
|
18.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
907,519
|
995,024
|
9.6
|
|
9,404,031
|
10,919,299
|
16.1
|
International Traffic
|
89,925
|
114,385
|
27.2
|
|
906,959
|
1,278,254
|
40.9
|
Colombia
|
1,559,866
|
1,390,788
|
(10.8)
|
|
16,506,196
|
14,895,709
|
(9.8)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,270,380
|
1,089,695
|
(14.2)
|
|
13,718,590
|
11,920,378
|
(13.1)
|
International Traffic
|
289,486
|
301,093
|
4.0
|
|
2,787,606
|
2,975,331
|
6.7
|
Total Traffic
|
6,420,779
|
6,535,607
|
1.8
|
|
66,341,144
|
70,561,246
|
6.4
|
Domestic Traffic
|
4,038,560
|
3,925,568
|
(2.8)
|
|
41,823,358
|
44,112,540
|
5.5
|
International Traffic
|
2,382,219
|
2,610,039
|
9.6
|
|
24,517,786
|
26,448,706
|
7.9
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,860,661
|
1,840,849
|
(1.1)
|
|
18,700,737
|
21,272,863
|
13.8
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,050,521
|
961,582
|
(8.5)
|
|
10,705,897
|
11,842,217
|
10.6
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
10,557
|
23,595
|
123.5
|
|
173,506
|
203,999
|
17.6
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
78,694
|
62,396
|
(20.7)
|
|
878,959
|
796,414
|
(9.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
301,884
|
313,486
|
3.8
|
|
2,811,644
|
3,350,258
|
19.2
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
9,113
|
13,166
|
44.5
|
|
100,754
|
134,392
|
33.4
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
121,516
|
137,469
|
13.1
|
|
1,111,877
|
1,477,600
|
32.9
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
48,752
|
57,355
|
17.6
|
|
489,547
|
537,472
|
9.8
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
119,522
|
138,490
|
15.9
|
|
1,241,734
|
1,562,819
|
25.9
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
120,102
|
133,310
|
11.0
|
|
1,186,819
|
1,367,692
|
15.2
|
International Traffic
|
2,002,808
|
2,194,561
|
9.6
|
|
20,823,221
|
22,195,121
|
6.6
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,884,068
|
2,059,633
|
9.3
|
|
19,637,064
|
20,908,196
|
6.5
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
49,642
|
52,160
|
5.1
|
|
489,764
|
473,504
|
(3.3)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
14,923
|
20,025
|
34.2
|
|
92,076
|
118,300
|
28.5
|
MID
|
Merida
|
25,709
|
30,028
|
16.8
|
|
267,974
|
323,845
|
20.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
661
|
593
|
(10.3)
|
|
11,264
|
7,726
|
(31.4)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
16,298
|
17,948
|
10.1
|
|
192,157
|
215,442
|
12.1
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,179
|
874
|
(25.9)
|
|
13,707
|
16,272
|
18.7
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
7,449
|
10,790
|
44.9
|
|
91,844
|
102,875
|
12.0
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,879
|
2,510
|
(12.8)
|
|
27,371
|
28,961
|
5.8
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,863,469
|
4,035,410
|
4.5
|
|
39,523,958
|
43,467,984
|
10.0
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,934,589
|
3,021,215
|
3.0
|
|
30,342,961
|
32,750,413
|
7.9
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
60,199
|
75,755
|
25.8
|
|
663,270
|
677,503
|
2.1
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
93,617
|
82,421
|
(12.0)
|
|
971,035
|
914,714
|
(5.8)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
327,593
|
343,514
|
4.9
|
|
3,079,618
|
3,674,103
|
19.3
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
9,774
|
13,759
|
40.8
|
|
112,018
|
142,118
|
26.9
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
137,814
|
155,417
|
12.8
|
|
1,304,034
|
1,693,042
|
29.8
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
49,931
|
58,229
|
16.6
|
|
503,254
|
553,744
|
10.0
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
126,971
|
149,280
|
17.6
|
|
1,333,578
|
1,665,694
|
24.9
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
122,981
|
135,820
|
10.4
|
|
1,214,190
|
1,396,653
|
15.0
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
SJU Total
|
997,444
|
1,109,409
|
11.2
|
|
10,310,990
|
12,197,553
|
18.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
907,519
|
995,024
|
9.6
|
|
9,404,031
|
10,919,299
|
16.1
|
International Traffic
|
89,925
|
114,385
|
27.2
|
|
906,959
|
1,278,254
|
40.9
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,270,380
|
1,089,695
|
(14.2)
|
|
13,718,590
|
11,920,378
|
(13.1)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
950,281
|
788,658
|
(17.0)
|
|
10,185,489
|
8,804,497
|
(13.6)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
116,101
|
119,559
|
3.0
|
|
1,264,382
|
1,242,806
|
(1.7)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
140,909
|
128,769
|
(8.6)
|
|
1,569,389
|
1,288,100
|
(17.9)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
20,370
|
16,801
|
(17.5)
|
|
263,093
|
205,052
|
(22.1)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
39,328
|
32,387
|
(17.6)
|
|
379,948
|
353,504
|
(7.0)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,391
|
3,521
|
3.8
|
|
56,289
|
26,419
|
(53.1)
|
International Traffic
|
289,486
|
301,093
|
4.0
|
|
2,787,606
|
2,975,331
|
6.7
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
289,486
|
301,093
|
4.0
|
|
2,787,606
|
2,975,331
|
6.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,559,866
|
1,390,788
|
(10.8)
|
|
16,506,196
|
14,895,709
|
(9.8)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,239,767
|
1,089,751
|
(12.1)
|
|
12,973,095
|
11,779,828
|
(9.2)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
116,101
|
119,559
|
3.0
|
|
1,264,382
|
1,242,806
|
(1.7)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
140,909
|
128,769
|
(8.6)
|
|
1,569,389
|
1,288,100
|
(17.9)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
20,370
|
16,801
|
(17.5)
|
|
263,093
|
205,052
|
(22.1)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
39,328
|
32,387
|
(17.6)
|
|
379,948
|
353,504
|
(7.0)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,391
|
3,521
|
3.8
|
|
56,289
|
26,419
|
(53.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit
.
