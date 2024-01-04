Iranian, Indian officials talk over methods to exchange protein goods

(MENAFN) Mojtaba Norouzi, the Head of Iran Veterinary Organization, and Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), convened to explore avenues for enhancing the exchange of protein products between Iran and India.



During his visit to New Delhi, Norouzi, leading a delegation, engaged in discussions with Abhishek on coordinating health measures for the export and import of livestock, aquaculture products, and related inputs between the two nations, as reported by an Iranian news outlet on Wednesday.



The Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister inspected several of India's slaughterhouses, subsequently issuing conditional health certificates from the Iran Veterinary Organization, allowing these facilities to export their products to Iran.



Norouzi also met with Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi to address matters concerning the export and import of livestock inputs, meat, wool, eggs, aquatic products, and more.



In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD 1.3 billion to India, making India the fifth-largest destination for Iranian non-oil goods during this period.



Simultaneously, India stood as Iran's fifth source of import, exporting non-oil commodities valued at USD 1.1 billion to Iran in the same seven-month timeframe, according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

