(MENAFN) In a strategic move that could reshape its energy landscape, Moldova is contemplating a return to being solely supplied by Russian energy giant Gazprom. Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov revealed in an interview with Publika TV on Friday that Gazprom might once again become the exclusive gas supplier to Moldova, provided it offers a more favorable price compared to the supplies from the European Union.



Parlicov highlighted that the territory controlled by Chisinau had transitioned to importing gas from the European Union in 2022 after Gazprom reduced supplies to the country by approximately 30 percent. Notably, up to 5.7 million cubic meters per day were redirected to the breakaway self-governing region of Transnistria. The reduction in Gazprom's supplies was attributed to the Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz's refusal to provide gas delivery services through the Sokhranovka entry point.



The Moldovan Energy Minister emphasized the pragmatic nature of the decision ahead, stating that Moldova would either resume purchasing gas from Gazprom due to its highly competitive pricing or explore alternatives offering more cost-effective solutions. Parlicov suggested that a decision could be made as early as May to resume imports from Gazprom.



He further explained that the daily volume of 5.7 million cubic meters would be sufficient for generating electric power on both the left and right banks of the Dniester River. Moldova still relies on electricity generated in a Transnistrian power plant using Gazprom's gas.



The geopolitical context of this potential shift is underscored by the region's complex history, with Transnistria having declared independence from Moldova in the early 1990s, shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Currently, approximately 1,100 Russian soldiers are stationed in Transnistria as peacekeepers, tasked with monitoring a 1992 ceasefire between Moldovan and local forces.



As Moldova evaluates its energy supply options, the consideration of Gazprom as a primary supplier reflects the intricate balance between economic considerations and geopolitical dynamics in the region. The potential decision may not only impact Moldova's energy security but also carry broader implications for regional energy dynamics and diplomatic relationships.



