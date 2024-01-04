Fleetmaxx Solutions Introduces Fleetblue, Its UK-Manufactured Licensed Adblue® In Convenient 5L Containers.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AdBlue® Now in Convenient 5L Containers

Steve Clarke, Marketing Manager

Fleetblue, UK-manufactured Licensed AdBlue® now available in convenient 5L containers.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fleetmaxx Solutions , a leading name in fleet management solutions, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its product lineup – Fleetblue , the company's own licensed AdBlue® , manufactured right here in the United Kingdom, now available in 5L containers. This product range expansion aims to provide greater choice and convenience to its valued customers, allowing them to cut out the middleman and save significantly on their AdBlue® needs.

Fleetblue is now available in various container sizes, catering to diverse requirements:

.1,000L Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

.205L barrels

.20L containers

.10L containers

.5L containers - NEW

For the utmost convenience, we also offer bulk deliveries of AdBlue®. - innovative Smart Tank ensures an automatic top-up service, ensuring that their customers never run out when they need it most.

By manufacturing Fleetblue in the UK, Fleetmaxx Solutions can deliver the best possible service at the lowest possible price. Fleetmaxx's commitment to quality and affordability is reflected in their pricing structure, which, on average, is up to 50% cheaper than pump prices. This translates to substantial savings of up to £500 per 1,000 litres compared to the usual forecourt prices.

“We are excited to provide our customers with an expanded range of options and the opportunity to simplify their AdBlue® procurement process,” said Steve Clarke, Marketing Manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions.“Fleetblue not only offers cost savings but also emphasises our dedication to delivering reliable, UK-manufactured solutions.”

For enquiries or to place an order, please contact Fleetmaxx Solutions

About Fleetmaxx Solutions:

Fleetmaxx Solutions is a renowned provider of comprehensive fuel cards, EV charge cards and fleet management solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness, Fleetmaxx Solutions serves as a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimise their fleet operations.

