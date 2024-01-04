UN: 1 Million Displaced People Arrived In Rafah Since Oct 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 4 (Petra) -- The United Nations reported that the number of displaced people who arrived in Rafah in the southern part of Gaza is about one million since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7.The UN added in its daily humanitarian report that Rafah governorate is now the main refuge for those displaced, with over one million people, squeezed into an extremely overcrowded space, following the intensification of hostilities in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah and the Israeli military's evacuation orders.By the end of 2023, according to UNRWA, 1.9 million people, or nearly 85 percent of the total population of Gaza, were estimated to be internally displaced, including some who have been displaced multiple times, as families are forced to move repeatedly in search of safety.Nearly 1.4 million displaced people are sheltering in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates.On the other hand, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reiterated that there is no safe space in Gaza. "We cannot talk about safety anywhere. People are sleeping in the streets, out in the open. Some of them have not been able to even follow the evacuation orders," she said.