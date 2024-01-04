420 With CNW - Biden Issues Proclamation Pardoning All With Minor Cannabis Convictions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) President Joe Biden recently issued a proclamation extending full and unconditional pardons to individuals previously convicted in the United States for the use or possession of cannabis. Simultaneously, he exercised executive authority to commute the sentences of 11 individuals serving excessively long terms for nonviolent drug offenses. These offenses included possession with the intent to distribute small quantities of methamphetamine (meth) and cocaine.

In a released statement , President Biden emphasized the imperative of ensuring equal justice under the law. He underscored the consensus among elected officials from...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN