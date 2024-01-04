Bengaluru: Female Booking Agent Working At KIA Terminal-1 In Goes Missing, Fourth Case In Four Months

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 27-year-old woman named Nethra, employed as a booking agent at a cab company in Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport, has been reported missing for the past four days, sparking concerns among her family and authorities.

Her brother took swift action and complained to the Kempegowda Airport Police Station on Wednesday, seeking assistance in locating his missing sister. The woman, identified as Nethra and originally from Tumkur, worked for WIT Cab Company and resided in 'Yamuna' PG accommodation in Hunasamaranahalli, near the airport.

Family members revealed that Nethra maintained regular communication with them and would call daily. However, the unfortunate turn of events unfolded on December 29, when she last contacted them in the afternoon, confirming her night duty schedule. Since December 30, all attempts to reach her have been in vain, as her phone remains switched off, causing mounting worry among her loved ones.

Concerned about her sudden disappearance, Nethra's brother, Mahesh Kumar, initiated inquiries into her whereabouts on January 2. Investigations revealed that she left her workplace after completing the night shift at 6 am on December 29. Despite contacting her friends and acquaintances, no leads emerged regarding her whereabouts, prompting Kumar to file a formal 'missing' complaint.

This incident marks the second case of a woman going missing within a month from the airport premises, adding to four missing persons' reports filed at the airport police station over the past four months. In a previous case on December 3, 2023, the mother of a 22-year-old woman employed in the cargo department of IndiGo also complained due to her daughter's untraceability.