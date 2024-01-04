Azerbaijani House In Paris Makes An Appeal Over Threats Khurshidbanu Natavan's Statue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani House, operating in Paris, France, made an
appeal due to the decision of the Evian-le-Bain city council
regarding the "Azerbaijan garden" and the danger created around the
monument of the famous poetess of Azerbaijan Khurshidbanu Natavan
located in the park.
Azernews reports that Mirvari Fataliyeva, head
of the House of Azerbaijan, expressed deep concern about the
current situation in the appeal addressed to Jozian Ley, the mayor
of Evian-le-Ban. In the appeal, it was mentioned that France is
recognized as a country that values all the cultures that exist
in its territory:
"However, the recent actions against Azerbaijan, especially the
proposals regarding changing the name of the "Azerbaijani Garden"
completely contradict the principles of justice and respect for
cultural diversity."
It was brought to attention that Khurshidbanu Natavan is one of
the main figures of the 19th century Azerbaijani literature, a
symbol of women's freedom, who made important contributions to the
cultural development and life of Azerbaijan's public relations. At
a time when female writers in Europe often use male pseudonyms,
Natavan, who is the bearer of Islamic values, led literary meetings
in Shusha, the cultural city of our country, and met the famous
French writer Alexandre Dumas in 1858. Khasay Khan strengthened.
The incident of Nateva building a stone road from Baku to Shikh
village was mentioned in A. Duma's book "Journey to the
Caucasus".
It was stated that such decisions create a risk of disrupting
mutual understanding and cooperation relations, which are important
for strengthening goodwill between the two countries. However,
France should show respect for various cultural heritages and
bilateral relations: "Being aware of the importance of protecting
cultural symbols that contribute to mutual understanding between
our countries, we call on the relevant authorities to reconsider
these decisions."
Emphasizing that culture enables countries to overcome all other
obstacles, the Azerbaijani House in Paris asked for attention to
this problem and hoped to solve it in accordance with the values
of different cultures, which France proudly represents.
It should be recalled that, according to the mutual friendship
and cooperation charter signed in 2015 between Ismayilli city of
Azerbaijan and Evian-le-Bain city of France, "Azerbaijan garden"
was opened in this city in 2017, and a monument of famous
Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was erected in the
park.
