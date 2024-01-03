Germany Urges Its Ctizens To Evacuate Lebanon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Germany issued a
travel warning to its citizens in Lebanon and urged them to leave
the country, Trend reports.
In a written statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Germany, German citizens were warned to leave Lebanon due to
military conflicts that may escalate in the border region between
Lebanon and Israel.
The statement said current travel warnings should be heeded and
German citizens wishing to leave Lebanon safely are asked to use
available commercial travel options.
