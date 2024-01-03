               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Germany Urges Its Ctizens To Evacuate Lebanon


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Germany issued a travel warning to its citizens in Lebanon and urged them to leave the country, Trend reports.

In a written statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, German citizens were warned to leave Lebanon due to military conflicts that may escalate in the border region between Lebanon and Israel.

The statement said current travel warnings should be heeded and German citizens wishing to leave Lebanon safely are asked to use available commercial travel options.

