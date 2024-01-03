Comstock Inc. Publishes Its 4Q23 Stakeholder Perception Analysis Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the“Company”) announces the Company's fourth quarter 2023 Stakeholder Perception Analysis Report (the“Report”) which was compiled by Comstock's investor relations firm, RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”), and provides insight into Comstock's operational milestones and stakeholder perceived strengths and weaknesses. The Report also includes a brief video recording of Comstock's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corrado De Gasperis, and RBMG's Managing Director, Trevor Brucato, reviewing and discussing the results.



Click Here for Comstock's 4Q23 Stakeholder Perception Analysis Report

RBMG gathered the data from the investor survey during the period of October 26, 2023 (Comstock's 3Q23 earnings call) to December 31, 2023 (the end of 4Q23). RBMG proactively collects submissions from a variety of participants to create a broad and balanced dataset. The participants include, but are not limited to, small to larger shareholders, prospective shareholders and strategic industry participants. The categories within the Report were confirmed by Company management and RBMG, neither of which participated in the survey.

Comstock believes this feedback mechanism enhances transparency and awareness among investors through the perspectives of the Company's current and prospective shareholders. Comstock publishes these Reports quarterly, between quarterly earnings calls with the support of RBMG.

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) commercializes innovative technologies that contribute to global decarbonization by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources, primarily, woody biomass into net zero renewable fuels, end of life metal extraction, and generative AI-enabled advanced materials synthesis and mineral discovery. To learn more, please visit .

About RB Milestone Group LLC

RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”) is a US-based corporate communications firm, founded in 2009, that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including but not limited to, Cleantech, Consumer Goods, Energy, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, and Technology. For more information, please visit , or to connect by email, ... .

