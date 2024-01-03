St Joseph In Raphael's Madonna Of The Rose Done By Others-AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The figure of St Joseph in Raphael's Madonna of the Rose in the Prado was painted by other hands than those of the Renaissance master, according to artificial intelligence, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Bradford University researchers created an algorithm that has allegedly proved beyond doubt that the saint on the left of the panting was not Raphael's work.

It has long been suspected that parts of the Madonna of the Rose, if not all of it, were painted by Raphael's lesser contemporary Giulio Romano.