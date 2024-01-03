               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

St Joseph In Raphael's Madonna Of The Rose Done By Others-AI


1/3/2024 3:11:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The figure of St Joseph in Raphael's Madonna of the Rose in the Prado was painted by other hands than those of the Renaissance master, according to artificial intelligence, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Bradford University researchers created an algorithm that has allegedly proved beyond doubt that the saint on the left of the panting was not Raphael's work.

It has long been suspected that parts of the Madonna of the Rose, if not all of it, were painted by Raphael's lesser contemporary Giulio Romano.

MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107682145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search