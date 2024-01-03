St Joseph In Raphael's Madonna Of The Rose Done By Others-AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The figure of St Joseph in Raphael's Madonna of the Rose in the
Prado was painted by other hands than those of the Renaissance
master, according to artificial intelligence, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Bradford University researchers created an algorithm that has
allegedly proved beyond doubt that the saint on the left of the
panting was not Raphael's work.
It has long been suspected that parts of the Madonna of the
Rose, if not all of it, were painted by Raphael's lesser
contemporary Giulio Romano.
