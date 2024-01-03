FLAME University Students Clinch Coveted Title As Asia & Pacific/Middle East & Africa Regional Winners At GOMAC 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, January 3, 2023: FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, achieves another milestone as its students secure the prestigious title of Asia & Pacific/Middle East & Africa Regional Winners at GOMAC 2023 for an outstanding marketing campaign in a real-world environment. This win underscores the universityâ€TMs commitment to a dynamic academic community and evolving curricula aligned with the real world.



GOMAC is a global competition open to students worldwide, challenging teams to conceptualize, execute, optimize, and report on digital marketing campaigns. These campaigns, spanning Google Ads and other platforms, provide students with hands-on experience in digital marketing.



The winning team, consisting of five FLAME undergraduate third-year studentsâ€”Prathik Gala, Aashna Karia, Khushi Arutla (captain), Arun Ravi, and Saurabh Mehtaâ€”guided by Prof. Rohit Tiwari, Faculty of Digital Marketing, FLAME University, collaborated with the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management to secure the Asia & Pacific/Middle East & Africa Regional Winner title.



Judges commended the team's impeccably crafted Google Ads and social media campaigns, emphasizing consistent reporting and insightful analysis. The submission demonstrated an excellent understanding of the situation, yielding commendable overall results. Pre- and post-campaign presentations resulted in significant spikes in website traffic and expanded social media reach.



Prof. Rohit Tiwari expressed pride in the global recognition, stating, â€œOur students have achieved global recognition at GOMAC, transcending boundaries with an innovative marketing campaign. This award signifies FLAME University's commitment to shaping impactful real-world campaigns and exploring new frontiers in global education.â€

