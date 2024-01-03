Celebrating A Milestone: Dr. Parvez Fatteh Marks One-Year Anniversary At Bicycle Health

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 3rd January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Parvez Fatteh, a distinguished physician with over two decades of experience, commemorates a significant milestone as he reaches the one-year mark with Bicycle Health, a prominent national telemedicine Addiction Medicine corporation.







Dr. Fatteh's remarkable journey at Bicycle Health reflects a year of unwavering commitment to advancing Addiction Medicine and providing comprehensive healthcare solutions. His expertise, coupled with a passion for making a positive impact, has significantly contributed to the success and growth of the organization.

As a board-certified practitioner in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Dr. Fatteh's role at Bicycle Health has been instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional and telemedicine practices. His dedication to addressing addiction-related challenges has had a profound impact on patient care and outcomes.

In addition to his role at Bicycle Health, Dr. Fatteh serves as the Medical Director of the Recovery & Resilience Centers in San Francisco, further exemplifying his commitment to holistic healthcare approaches.

“I am honored to celebrate this one-year milestone with Bicycle Health,” says Dr. Fatteh.“It has been a year of collaboration, growth, and meaningful contributions to the field of Addiction Medicine. I look forward to continuing our mission to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare to those in need.”

Beyond his work at Bicycle Health, Dr. Fatteh brings a wealth of experience to the medical field. With roles ranging from Chief Medical Officer at CodeMD to Medical Director of VivaMD, his diverse expertise has left an indelible mark on the healthcare landscape.

To mark this special occasion, Dr. Fatteh invites colleagues, patients, and the community to join in celebrating this one-year anniversary. His commitment to excellence, compassionate care, and innovative contributions make him a valued asset to the healthcare community.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Parvez Fatteh, please contact:

LinkedIn: Parvez Fatteh, M.D

Websites:

– Bicycle Health

– Recovery & Resilience Centers

Presentations:

Catch some of his presentations as the Medical Director of the Recovery & Resilience Centers on

and .

About Dr. Parvez Fatteh:

Dr. Parvez Fatteh is an esteemed physician with a focus on Addiction Medicine, holding board certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Fatteh has played pivotal roles in various healthcare organizations, contributing to advancements in patient care and medical practices.

About Bicycle Health:

Bicycle Health is a leading national telemedicine Addiction Medicine Corporation committed to providing accessible and high-quality care for individuals struggling with addiction. The organization's innovative approach, combined with the expertise of healthcare professionals like Dr. Parvez Fatteh, has positioned it as a leader in the field of telehealth.

