7 Gold’S At Spiritz Achiever Awards

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANSlife) In a resounding recognition of portfolio success, Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) secured an impressive tally of 7 Gold's at the prestigious 10th Edition of the Spiritz Conclave and Achiever Awards, 2023. ABD's achievements reflected its unwavering commitment to excellence in the building of successful brands.

ABD's unprecedented win at the awards function was for an array of 5 brands from its portfolio, in 7 key categories. They included top independent jury recognition for delivering quality blends, product debut of the year, smart packaging, innovation, promotions and market success.

Gold | Fastest-Growing Brand: ICONiQ White Whisky

Gold | Product Debut of the Year (Whisky): X&O Barrel Whisky

Gold | Product Debut of the Year (Brandy): Sterling Reserve Brandy

Gold | Brand Promotion Ground Space: Officer's Choice Whisky

Gold | Liquid Tasting: Sterling Reserve Brandy

Gold | Liquid Tasting: Srishti Whisky

Gold | Packaging: ICONiQ White Whisky

Bikram Basu, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of ABD said, "Keeping a consumer-first approach helps us in delivering great products and brands. We are honoured to receive these unprecedented 7 Gold's at Spiritz. It gives us the confidence and motivation to do better as we premiumise our portfolio."

"We take immense pride in the craftsmanship of our blends in ABD as we compose them meticulously to touch the imagination of the consumers. It is heartening to see new blends like Sterling Reserve Brandy win top quality independent jury awards, and Srishti, an innovative whisky, with the goodness of curcumin at its core," adds Arun Barik, Executive Director, ABD

