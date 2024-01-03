NIA Raids 15 Places In Rajasthan In Gogamedi Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was conducting raids in Rajasthan and Haryana in connection with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

After receiving inputs from shooters Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji during the investigation, the NIA prepared the raid plan, said sources.

Officials said that there are some more people behind the murder with whom these shooters had been in direct and indirect contact.

At around 5 a.m., NIA teams began the raid.

According to sources, this raid is going on at 15 places in three districts of Rajasthan.

During the operation in Jaipur, the NIA team also interrogated the mother and sister of shooter Rohit Rathod. At the same time, NIA has raided 10 places in Haryana.

Further details were awaited.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief, was shot dead on December 5 at his residence in Jaipur by three shooters. Soon after the murder, gangster Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder. The two shooters, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, were arrested on December 9 in Chandigarh.

