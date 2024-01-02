Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict Live Updates: SC To Pronounce Judgment Today At 10.30 Am

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) will pronounce its verdict today i.e. on 3 January on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud made against Adani Group of companies in the Hindenburg Research report. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will deliver the judgement at 10:30 am on as many as four petitions. The top court had reserved its judgment pertaining to the same case in November last year. The pleas claimed the allegations that the Adani Group, considered close to the Modi government, inflated its share prices and, after the report of the short seller Hindenburg Research, the share value of various group entities fell sharply. Ever since Hindenburg made the allegations public, the ports-to-power conglomerate has denied all such allegations and also reworked its strategy for revival.

