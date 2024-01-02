Senior Iraqi Officer Killed In Bomb Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- A ranking military officer and a personnel died in a bomb blast west of Nineveh Governorate on Tuesday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

An explosive device exploded in a vehicle boarded by commander of the second regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Soran Karim, and a military personnel, while they were searching the area for remnants of the so-called "Islamic State" group (Daesh). The explosion killed them both.

Meanwhile, the Kirkuk Criminal Court issued a death sentence against a militant known as Abu Dujana, wanted for his IS membership and committing crimes against security forces and civilians.

The tribunal indicated in a statement that the accused planned to carry out a terrorist plan in the Kirkuk markets under the name "the eid battle, where the aforementioned terrorist committed several criminal operations targeting the security forces in various areas of the governorate."

In a related context, the judiciary issued a life imprisonment sentence against "three terrorists" after they were convicted of attacking a security checkpoint in Kirkuk. The attackers seriously injured an officer and a member of the security forces. (end)

