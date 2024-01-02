Sri Lankans Come Together For Annual Community Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a celebration of culture, unity, and camaraderie, the annual gathering of the Qatar Puttalamese Community was held at a private farmhouse in Shahaniya.

This vibrant event brought together around 300 people, representing more than 40 families from the Sri Lankan community whose roots trace back to the picturesque Puttalam District in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar H E Mafaz Mohideen graced the occasion as the chief guest, emphasising the significance of cultural connections and fostering strong ties within the expatriate community.

Numerous seniors from the Puttalam Community also participated, adding a touch of tradition and wisdom to the festivities. H E Mafaz delivered the keynote speech centred around the theme of“unity.”

The organising committee, driven by a commitment to inclusivity, curated a diverse range of events. From heart-pounding futsal matches to thrilling treasure hunts for families and engaging Kids Challenges, the attendees were treated to a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and shared moments of joy.

Azlan Ameer, the main organiser of the event, expressed his elation at the successful gathering:“Bringing everyone together under the banner of unity is no simple feat, and we have successfully done it. The support and enthusiasm from our community members have made this event truly special.”

Thasdheeque Mohamed, an esteemed member and administrator of the Qatar Puttalamese Community, echoed Ameer's sentiment, emphasising the pivotal role played by community members.

“This celebration wouldn't have been possible without the active participation of our community members. It's heartening to see the bonds of friendship and unity grow stronger each year.”